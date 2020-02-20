Work to start on music centre for Khayelitsha youth









Ingrid Hedlund the creative director and Robert Brooks the CEO of MIAGI turning the sod in Litha Park Khayelitsha on a site where the Arts Centre will built. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A planned cultural complex in Khayelitsha will finally take form and enable young people to express their diversity. The Music Is A Great Investment (Miagi) Khayelitsha Arts Complex, which has been in the planning stage for the past five years, will be built on 7000m² at the centre of Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha. The centre is the second of its kind built by Miagi in South Africa following a successful cultural hub in Soweto. Miagi is a non-government organisation, established 20 years ago to invest in music and arts and culture. The arts complex is an innovative vision of urban renewal and will contribute towards addressing current social and cultural needs that have been identified by local residents. Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony yesterday, Miagi chief executive Robert Brooks said the centre would be built over five years, in stages. The organisation is involved in projects in the township, “and once the building is complete they will all move into the centre”.

It will offer music, arts and culture and will consist of classrooms, seminar spaces, a theatre, music studio and an early childhood development centre.

“Arts and culture is what gives meaning to life, and without it we are nothing. It is a way of life, a way to express ourselves, and this is what we intend ito offer in this space,” Brooks said.

Miagi creative manager Ingrid Hedlund said that since 2001 Miagi had pursued the goal of bringing people together across all borders through the uniting power of music and contributing to positive social development.

“It is well documented and universally accepted that music education and active engagement in musical activities contribute to an individual’s healthy growth and future prospects through advancement of mental, motor, emotional, social and cognitive skills, healthy self-confidence and a positive outlook on life,” she said.

The mayoral committee member for urban management, Grant Twigg, said the centre would enable young people to trade violence for music.

“It is important to look at children and realise that they are the future, and that with music their lives are going to change for the better,” Twigg said.

[email protected]