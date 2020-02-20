The Music Is A Great Investment (Miagi) Khayelitsha Arts Complex, which has been in the planning stage for the past five years, will be built on 7000m² at the centre of Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha. The centre is the second of its kind built by Miagi in South Africa following a successful cultural hub in Soweto.
Miagi is a non-government organisation, established 20 years ago to invest in music and arts and culture.
The arts complex is an innovative vision of urban renewal and will contribute towards addressing current social and cultural needs that have been identified by local residents.
Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony yesterday, Miagi chief executive Robert Brooks said the centre would be built over five years, in stages. The organisation is involved in projects in the township, “and once the building is complete they will all move into the centre”.