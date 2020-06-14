Workers at risk of Covid-19 through Cape residents' incorrect waste disposal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Chemical waste generated by people protecting themselves against Covid-19 could put waste workers at risk of contracting the virus. A few workers in the refuse collection sector in the province contracted the virus, which highlighted the challenges waste management had across the City. Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said it was difficult to assess whether the public was disposing of its waste correctly because opening people’s refuse bags would create a health risk. Limberg said they were relying on residents to do the correct thing and follow the guidelines, such as putting waste items such as used tissues, wipes and other disposables into a separate container or double bagging them. Waste should also be kept on the property for at least five days before placing it out for collection in the bin. “Sanitise the handle and lid of the bin where possible before putting it out for collection and before bringing it back onto your property. Residents are also encouraged to disinfect their home waste bins as well,” she said.

Limberg said the waste mentioned could spread via whoever comes into contact with it.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The waste bin is a potential source of infection. A recent study has shown that the Covid-19 virus can last up to 72 hours on plastic surfaces. This means that the waste bin may be a risk for transmitting the infection if it is touched by an infected person and then by someone else.”

Badroodien said municipalities must also ensure infectious material is treated as isolation waste when Covid-19 patients were treated at clinics or hospitals.

“Waste management is declared as an essential service and is crucial to the management and containment of the virus; therefore a concern has been raised that waste from the households of infected or quarantined patients could pose a considerable risk if not managed appropriately,” he said.

The UN Environmental Programme has partnered with Sustainable Seas Trust and environmental organisations to create awareness of considerate waste disposal among citizens to also protect essential workers who work with waste.

UN SA co-ordinator Nardo Bekele-Thomas said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the already growing waste management challenges in various cities and countries in Africa. Improper management of health-care waste poses serious harm to the environment and human health.

“The risk of disease transmission is higher due to exposure to infectious agents among waste pickers, waste workers, health workers, patients, and the community in general.”

Thomas said people must become aware of the need to protect municipal waste collectors, waste-pickers, even individuals who might open bins and bags that might contain virus-infected material from homes and offices.

[email protected]