Working dog Shiba found after tip-off from Crossroads resident

Cape Town - Following an appeal to anyone who might help find Bidvest Protea Coin company’s working dog Shiba, a tip-off from a Crossroads resident led to her discovery. She had been sold to a man living in that area for R300. The German shepherd working dog named Shiba has been found safe and unharmed after being snatched in a hijacking that was carried out at new Eisleben Road in Philippi on July 25.

According to the company’s dog handler, Gerrit Levin, they received a tip-off from someone living in Crossroads. Together with the police they followed the lead to a man’s house in that area. “After we shared that someone saw Shiba with two African men crossing over to Crossroads, yesterday we received a call telling us that a German shepherd had been spotted at a house in that area. According to the company’s dog handler, Gerrit Levin, they received a tip-off from someone living in Crossroads. Picture: Supplied “When we arrived, the gentlemen told us he bought Shiba for R300 from two African gentlemen. After paying the guy back the money, he let us take her with us.”