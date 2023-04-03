World Autism Day: Joshua Sandy Institute for Diversity and Inclusion launched

Cape Town - Hundreds of excited children, the majority of whom have neurodiverse special needs – and some physical – excitedly queued in line at the entrance to Sun Exhibits, Grand West, for a carnival-style day of fun activities and entertainment as part of World Autism Awareness Day. The initiative by Be My Voice, called This Is Me: A Neuro Diverse Celebration, saw more than 400 special needs and neurodiverse children assisted by facilitators and caregivers decorate and package 10 000 pre-baked cookies.

Children were kept entertained throughout the event by different speakers, mascots, face-painting clowns and treats of varying kinds. Joshua Sandy, 16, was born on World Autism Day and diagnosed with autism at the age of two. The event also marked a year since the start of his Be My Voice One Cookie At A Time campaign. Since last year, 35 community “bake-offs” have been held with about 22 000 cookies baked in 2022.

Joshua’s mother, Sandy Pekeur-Sandy, said Nosh for Josh had been running for 14 years. On Sunday, on his 16th birthday, she announced the establishment of a non-profit company, the Joshua Sandy Institute for Diversity and Inclusion. “I want my child to be independent, so what I’m doing for Joshua, I want to offer that to every single parent and say, your child will be independent,” Pekeur-Sandy said. She added that the institute would focus on education, coaching, wellness, skills development, and economic growth. “We want employment to happen for our special-needs children. We want economic growth.”

Jacqueline Tamri, mentor to the Joshua Sandy Institute/Nosh for Josh said: ”Because he is non-verbal, he is not able to do too much for himself in that context, however, after Sandy’s mom passed away, Joshua kept on saying ‘I want cookies’. That’s huge. And then Sandy realised it was because Joshua baked cookies with her mom so the cookies became his voice for this is what I want, this is what I want to do.” Blue Ribbon provided stacks of bread loaves, which saw about 2500 sandwiches prepared on the day. Nedbank was available to offer free banking services, and to facilitate the opening of bank accounts.