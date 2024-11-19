World-class upgrade to Green Point Athletics stadium welcomed

Athletics clubs in Cape Town have welcomed significant upgrades under way at the Green Point Athletic Stadium, set to be completed soon. Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, recently inspected the progress of the upgrades, which include the resurfacing of the track to achieve a Class 2 World Athletic Certification.

“This stadium is a critical component of the Economic Growth Directorate’s strategic assets portfolio, holding substantial economic and social value for the city. “The Green Point Athletic Stadium track opened to the public in 2015 and, due to its excellent maintenance, has been used extensively by the public. “Recent notable uses include it being a warm-up venue for HSBC Cape Town 7’s rugby teams, and being the start point for the Annual Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Spar Ladies’ Road Race.

“As such, the track was nearing the end of its life-cycle and as a proactive measure, it required urgent maintenance to ensure sustainable future usage,” Vos said. The project was undertaken to enhance the infrastructure and amenities of the stadium following a conditional assessment in 2022. “Revisions to the design were further necessitated by changes in the Track Certified Product list by World Athletics in September 2023.

“These design adjustments were essential in achieving World Athletics Class 2 certification. “The result is the installation of a new polyurethane system. “Once completed, the certification will allow the City to host high-level local, national, and international events,” Vos said.

Atlantic Athletic Club president, Chris Redman, said they are delighted the stadium is being refurbished, even though its taken a year. “It's going to be a proper World Athletics-approved track surface, and it will meet a lot of international requirements, so important big competitions can be held there. “A lot of clubs don’t have this luxury, and they have some training on makeshift tracks and grass fields and out on the road, but we have access to a proper athletics track,” Redman said.