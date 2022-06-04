World Environment Day: Groups gear up for beach clean-up at Sunset Beach

Cape Town - With World Environment Day coming up on Sunday, various organisations are gearing up to support the Plastic Free Mzansi campaign and they have called on the public to join their beach clean-up at Sunset Beach in Milnerton this Sunday to stop the cycle of plastic escaping into the ocean. This was the fifth edition of the Plastic Free Mzansi campaign and its mission by The Beach Co-op and Twyg to clean beaches and raise awareness throughout the year about plastic pollution and solutions through immersive environmental experiences are supported by an interactive communication campaign.

This year’s campaign was a collaboration between numerous organisations and NPOs such as Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), Refashion Plastic, Biru Experiments and Our Workshop (an open-source design studio in Langa) which would up-cycle the beach plastic collected during the clean-ups. Our Workshop would then explore ways to keep materials in use and amplify messages about the emerging circular economy by creating beautiful, functional designs that could support livelihoods. CCPB Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability head Priscilla Urquhart said: “If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we cannot act alone. The crisis has highlighted the interconnected nature of our world and revealed that the best solutions often lie in local capacity, collaboration and knowledge that can be scaled.”

Urquhart said the partnership with The Beach Co-op and Twyg would bring more positive change and impact towards creating a World Without Waste. The Beach Co-op founder and director Aaniyah Martin-Omardien said: “As we reflect on the environment, we imagine what a plastic and waste-free world could look like. Seeing our beautiful seas marred by waste is so disheartening. We want to encourage people to think about their plastic use and where it all ends up.” Twyg founder Jackie May said Plastic Free Mzansi brought together various partners to drive a considered campaign of caring for the environment and for people.

“We use storytelling, design experiments, and immersive environmental experiences to influence climate positive behaviour change,” May said. * Plastic Free Mzansi 2022 kicks off on World Environment Day 2022 with a clean-up at Sunset Beach, Milnerton on Sunday, June 5 from 9am–12pm The next beach clean-ups were set for July 17 at Robben Island, November 5 at Monwabisi Beach and December 15 at Camps Bay.