Founded in 2002 by American businesswoman and philanthropist, Christel De Haan, CHSA is a school that caters for both primary and high school children who come from under-resourced communities.
“We start from Grades R to 12 and after pupils matriculate we still walk a five-year journey with them, helping them to get into universities, colleges and learnerships of their choice and also help them update their curricula vitae, write cover letters and so on,” said CHSA spokesperson Pride Mamba.
“Good nutrition is a fundamental part of CHSA’s educational model, because we believe you cannot teach a hungry child, and so in December 2018 we launched the ‘Feed a Future’ campaign to raise funds for the feeding programme that serves the 750 pupils at the school two meals a day and a snack in the afternoon.”
The school also wants to raise awareness about malnutrition, poverty and hunger on the Cape Flats.