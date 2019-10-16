World Food Day: Christel House SA appeals for donations to its feeding scheme









In accordance with its model and to honour World Food Day today, Christel House SA believes nutrition is integral to the process of educating children. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Christel House SA (CHSA), a non-profit school located in Ottery, that focuses on providing quality free education and nutrition to its pupils, is appealing to the public to donate to its feeding scheme in honour of World Food Day today. Founded in 2002 by American businesswoman and philanthropist, Christel De Haan, CHSA is a school that caters for both primary and high school children who come from under-resourced communities. “We start from Grades R to 12 and after pupils matriculate we still walk a five-year journey with them, helping them to get into universities, colleges and learnerships of their choice and also help them update their curricula vitae, write cover letters and so on,” said CHSA spokesperson Pride Mamba. “Good nutrition is a fundamental part of CHSA’s educational model, because we believe you cannot teach a hungry child, and so in December 2018 we launched the ‘Feed a Future’ campaign to raise funds for the feeding programme that serves the 750 pupils at the school two meals a day and a snack in the afternoon.” The school also wants to raise awareness about malnutrition, poverty and hunger on the Cape Flats.

“We identify children who are underweight or show signs of ill health and together with their teacher, we work on a plan to get them into good physical shape, with the help of highly nutritious supplements and regular health checks, we’re able to improve a child’s nutritional and health status, which is our ultimate goal,” said CHSA clinical nurse Avril Hermanus.

Mamba said it took about R20 to feed each child at the school per day and so the school was calling for the public to donate R20 or a non-perishable food item to the cause.

“We start the day with porridge or oats for the children, with a healthy snack of a fruit, carrot sticks or other healthy, light foods served at around 12.30pm, with lunches served being different each day,” she said.

The school boasts a 100% matric pass rate for the past 10 years, with 96% of its graduates either in tertiary education or employed.

