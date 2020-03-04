World Hearing Day: Social spaces not equipped to accommodate people with hearing loss

Cape Town - The global community recognised World Hearing Day on Tuesday in an effort to raise awareness on ways to prevent deafness and hearing loss, as well as encourage better ear and hearing care. UCT lecturer and audiologist Vera-Genevey Hlayisi said hearing loss affects almost half a billion people (6.1% of the world's population) and most of those affected (80%) are in developing countries like SA. “We hope to increase awareness of hearing loss and with the 2020 WHO World Hearing Day theme, hope to break stereotypes and societal misconceptions on what having a hearing loss means. “Sensory disabilities like hearing loss are not visible to the human eye and so sometimes people with hearing loss are perceived to be ‘rude, isolated or non-responsive’. “Some empathy would go a long way when interacting with a person with hearing loss.”

Hlayisi said challenges faced by those with a hearing loss include access to health services especially in rural areas; high costs of amplification devices such as hearing aids and cochlear implants (CI); lack of special schools for people with hearing loss; negative stereotypes and challenges with inclusion in the workplace and labour market for people with disabilities as a whole.

During the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his office was finalising whether sign language should be a 12th official language based on recommendations made by the Department of Basic Education and the Parliamentary Constitutional Review Committee.

“Section 6 of the Constitution states that everyone has the right to use the language and participate in the cultural life of his or her choice and this is a win for the deaf community and the many organisations that have been lobbying for this for many years.

“I personally hope that this announcement is followed by financial resourcing to enable much-needed access for deaf people.”

Lise-marie Fourie, who uses CI, said: “In South Africa, I feel and experience that the social spaces are not that well equipped to accommodate people with hearing loss.

“If we can create an environment for hearing impaired and deaf people to function optimally we will have a great impact in this community.”

