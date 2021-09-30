World Heart Day: Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies lead the way to better health

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies (BWL) are leading the way to better physical and mental healthcare for the community. In commemoration of World Heart Day, the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies joined by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo took to the streets in spirited dance to encourage residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19, yesterday (Wed).

BWL members gathered at the Bonteheuwel Community Centre for exercise and dance, and then proceeded to walk to the Vanguard Community Health Centre, a local vaccine site. Members distributed pamphlets on Covid-19 to passers-by and at residences, and got their Covid-19 vaccine dose at the site. Mbombo said the event was in partnership with the BWL, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and non-profit organisation, Omega Centre, to raise awareness on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We need the community buying in and their assistance because Bonteheuwel used to have about 250 vaccinations per day but now we’re seeing 40-50 people are getting vaccinated and there are still many people who are not vaccinated,” said Mbombo. Mbombo said World Heart Day is aimed at creating awareness on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, most often associated with a sedentary lifestyle. “So the BWL is an example of people who are older who still walk, it is part of what they do, part of their exercise,” said Mbombo.

BWL was formed by Soraya Salie, in January 2007. “The purpose was really to take care of my health because prior to 2007, I had brain surgery in 2005, and 2006 I had a few colon surgeries to the point where my doctor said there’s no more hope for me, it’s just a matter of time. And when I opened the scripture, I found a beautiful verse that said ‘Do not despair’,” said Salie. Around 200 women now make up the BWL.

“We are a diverse group so we value and respect each and everyone’s age, culture, creed, religion, it doesn't matter. We are here to empower each other. If I look back and see the transformation, then I know, we’ve done something good by the grace of the Almighty,” said Salie. BWL member and Western Cape On Wellness (Wow!) champion, Samantha October, said once women started seeing Salie walk, they asked to join and that’s how the organisation expanded. October said the women gather twice a week to pray, exercise, and motivate each other through various activities and workshops.