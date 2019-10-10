“The event is aimed at identifying gaps in provision of services to street people and developing an improved interface model between the City and organisations that provide services to street people,” said mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.
“NGOs will have an opportunity to highlight their work and successes. One of the discussion points is sector and City engagement around working together to provide social support for street people,” he said.
Badroodien said the event would be attended by 240 street people and would include a pop-up clothing stall, dignity station and hair grooming.
“The City recognises the importance of involving all stakeholders in the discussion relating to how we can better serve our street people community,” he said.