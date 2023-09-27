Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

World Lung Day: Tygerberg in vital lung awareness drive

Georgeen Burrows happy to be alive after life-saving surgery

Georgeen Burrows happy to be alive after life-saving surgery

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has been creating awareness of lung health through its annual commemoration of World Lung Day on September 25.

The theme for this year was: “Access to prevention and treatment for all. Leave no one behind.”

The hospital said the two vital organs responsible for oxygen exchange in our bodies were increasingly under threat from a number of factors, including smoking, respiratory infections and pollution.

Diseases that can affect the lungs may arise in the airway, tissue or blood vessels of the lungs, preventing them from performing optimally. Common lung diseases include pneumonia, pulmonary tuberculosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.

Tygerberg Hospital’s respiratory clinic saw 2 228 patients in 2022, of which 535 were new patients.

Georgeen Burrows, 36, from Paarl fell sick in November 2014, and was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a dilated heart as well as Crohn’s disease, a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

“I was severely short of breath and constantly tired. Everything I did felt like I had completed a marathon – getting out of bed, getting dressed, walking a short distance, talking or singing. It was so bad that I had to resign from work. I felt so hopeless and helpless and had to depend on my husband and family members to assist me with my condition. I was fortunate to have a support system. My faith also played a big role as I had to trust and hope that everything would work out the way it should.”

On January 28, 2019, Burrows had a pulmonary endarterectomy, a surgical procedure to clear the blood vessels of the lungs from clot and scar material. It is used to treat chronic thrombo-embolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), a rare but serious condition in which blood clots form in the pulmonary (lung) arteries, restricting or blocking blood flow, thereby leading to high blood pressure in these arteries.

The operation involves a “heartlung bypass” machine and is a major operation. In a large proportion of patients who undergo this operation, their level of activity, quality of life and life expectancy are significantly improved.

“I am a whole new person after the operation. I can now talk, sing, dance, jump out of bed, bathe and run up the stairs with ease without any signs of tiredness. The feeling is unexplainable. Five months after the operation, I fell pregnant and gave birth to a healthy boy. Also, I have been working again since 2021. I am super happy to have my life back.”

Cape Argus

Related Topics:

Department of HealthCape TownHealth Welfare