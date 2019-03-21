A crowd fund was set up last year and nearly R80 000 was raised, which went towards saving World of Birds.

Cape Town - World of Birds in Hout Bay and Astral Foods recently celebrated one year of collaboration after the company came to the rescue of the bird sanctuary, which faced closure because of a lack of funds. Last year World of Birds suffered a massive financial loss after robbers overpowered the owner and made off with his takings. More than R70000 in cash was stolen. Since then the sanctuary has had to do some cost cutting.

The private sanctuary’s 40 staff members care for 2000 permanently injured birds and small mammals. They have been working reduced hours to save costs. A crowd fund was set up last year nearly and R80000 was raised.

Hendrik Louw, the assistant director at World of Birds, says he’ll never forget the day he received a call from Astral Foods’ Maryna Eloff.

“It was a Tuesday morning and I was very discouraged at that point. I received a call from someone at Astral. I did not know who Maryna was but she asked how soon I could be in Joburg to meet them. I asked ‘What, how?’ She said: ‘We want to see how we can help you'.”

Louw flew up the Thursday morning and at the end of the meeting, he had an agreement: Astral Foods would donate food to the value of R100000 a month to World of Birds.

“It is impossible to explain how much this is helping us keep World of Birds open and to continue doing the work we love, which is to help birds and animals in need,” he said.

[email protected]