World’s Best School Prize: Pinelands North loses out on top spot but still makes SA proud

Cape Town - Despite not winning first position in the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity, the Western Cape Education Department has praised Pinelands North Primary School for making the province and country proud. T4 Education in partnership with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express announced the winners of the World’s Best School Prize yesterday.

On September 22, Pinelands North Primary School was announced as a finalist in the category Overcoming Adversity and a public advisory vote until October 2 followed. After waiting several weeks, Pinelands North was finally told of the outcome. The Pinelands school was the only school in South Africa to have made it as a finalist, and competed with two other schools in the category – Escola Evandro Ferreira Dos Santos in Brazil and Project Shelter Wakadogo in Uganda, for the coveted title and $50 000 (about R916 000) prize. Project Shelter Wakadogo won the category’s prize.

Before the announcement was made, learners erupted in cheers, proudly flying the South African flag with their beaming principal, Ann Morton. Morton said: “The fact that we have made it to the top three, we’re exceptionally very proud too. We are the top school in South Africa out of 300 000 schools all around the world that entered this competition, so we’re very proud to come in the top three. But a very special congratulations to Project Shelter Wakadogo.” During the virtual announcement, Templeton World Charity Foundation president Andrew Serazin said Pinelands North Primary School was a leading institution in fostering an inclusive culture and school community.

“All learners, male or female, wear the same uniforms. The school has brought in gender-neutral bathrooms and everyone, including teachers, is addressed by their first names and also, in Grade 2, learners are taught sign language. “What excites me about this school is taking this philosophy that diversity is ever-changing and includes race, gender and language, but other things as well, for it reinforces the idea that one of the purposes of education is to stimulate freedom and individual expression.” Education MEC David Maynier said the school’s inclusive environment and recognition of its learners’ unique needs and potential had caught the attention of the T4 Education judges.

