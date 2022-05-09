Worrying Mother’s Day for mom of abducted baby Kai-isha

Cape Town - A week after 2-month-old baby was abducted outside a busy supermarket, her family and police say there are no new developments in the case. Kai-isha Meniers, the last born daughter of Francis and Faiek Meniers, was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown woman outside Shoprite while the mother was inside the store.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kindly be advised, the investigation is still ongoing. The detective is giving his best in going the extra mile, following up on information to ensure the mother and baby can be reunited. The support of the community is vital, and we call the community to please assist in being the eyes and ears of the investigating officer.” Speaking to the Cape Argus, Francis Meniers said police were yet to make any arrests or announce new developments in the case of her missing infant, a week after she was taken by a stranger pretending to be kind to her. She said: “I don’t know what to say anymore. I don’t want to say anything that might jeopardise the case. Police said they will come to me when they have new information, so I’ll wait for that. All I can say right now is I’m okay. We are okay.”

The Meniers family, supported by local community leaders and neighbouring residents, were supposed to host a walkabout in the area calling for the return of their daughter. However, that has been postponed to a later date. Just before the weekend, Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said he met with the SA Human Rights Commissioner (SAHRC) Chris Nissen for additional support. Nissen said: “I went and met with the community leaders and the family. I have noted that the police are in touch with the leaders and addressing them in terms of progress, which is good.”

Nissen said in the latest developments he received, investigating officers were following up on several leads and reviewing new footage that could offer further insight into the incident. “There are new developments in the investigation and I ask that we allow the police to follow up on it. I must also comment that the community’s leaders who are working alongside police in the search for the baby,” said Nissen. “There have been several initiatives conducted by the neighbourhood watch team and CPF. In fact I was told that this afternoon they will be handing out pamphlets again.”

Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 [email protected] Cape Argus