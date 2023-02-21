Would-be students and their parents queue for hours, desperate to secure spot at CPUT

Cape Town - Hundreds of young people, some accompanied by their parents, withstood cold, windy and wet weather for hours on Monday in an attempt to register at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). Queues grew at CPUT’s District Six campus as the opportunity for walk-in registrations opened for selected courses.

CPUT opened late applications for certain programmes where spaces were available, namely in the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, from last Wednesday until Monday. Esihle Dyantyi, 19, from Khayelitsha, started queuing from 7am and by 4pm he was still in the queue. Dyantyi is trying to register to study education and nursing, and has been on a waiting list since last July. “I’m here to apply because their online system has got challenges when applying and now they told us that their system has some errors.”

Langa parent Kholosa Nyibe said she had started queuing from 3am. Her daughter, 18, had applied to study education at CPUT in October but had been rejected. She had attempted to reapply, but was told the course was “without space”. “We were wet, waiting for our children. Maybe our children can get help. But unfortunately, they didn’t get help. Next time they must try to find shelter so we mustn’t be outside. It’s dangerous there.”