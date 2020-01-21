WP athletics official granted bail as probe in R250k embezzlement continues









The Western Province Athletics Association finance officer, Allan Barnes, 53, appeared in court on charges of fraud relating to the alleged embezzlement. Photographer: Lalinka Mahote/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The Western Province Athletics Association (WPPA) finance officer, Allen Barnes, 53, appeared in court on charges of fraud relating to the alleged embezzlement of R250000 of the organisation’s money. Barnes was released on bail of R5000 when he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Prosecutor Adiel Jansen told the court that further investigations could reveal an increase in the money allegedly defrauded. Barnes was released on strict bail conditions. Jansen said: “The accused must within seven days report to the Sea Point police station where he must give the password of the computer to the investigating officer. “He must hand in his passport and not leave the Western Cape without the permission of the police.”

Barnes’ court appearance comes after he was initially reported missing on January 4 and arrested in Gauteng on January 10.

At the time of his disappearance police said that Barnes used his fiancée’s car, however, was reported missing when he failed to arrive at an athletics meeting event in Strandfontein.

The next day police found the car at the Cape Town International Airport. Shortly after his disappearance, WPA president Jakes Jacobs said Barnes was being investigated for irregularities.

The provincial athletics body will hold a special general meeting on February 6 to discuss the matter and especially the role of Barnes and whether to oust him.

