Wynberg Boys’ High School mourns the death of a learner who drowned in Llandudno

Cape Town - A memorial service will be held for a Wynberg Boys’ High School (WBHS) learner whose body has not been found since he was swept into the surf in Llandudno. Ryder Kossatz, 17, a Grade 11 learner at the school, was last seen in heavy surf about 300m to 400m offshore, near Sandy Bay, last Wednesday. He was apparently swept off his feet.

According to WBHS headmaster RJ Theunissen, Ryder had a big personality, lots of charisma and was loved by many. One of his well-known traits at the school was his happy-go-lucky manner. He always brought cheer to his peers and teachers. He loved to be involved, and was very often at afterschool events and sporting fixtures. “Ryder’s friends, teachers and peer-group have been deeply affected by the obvious gap in his circles.

“Since the incident last Wednesday, the school held a moment’s silence at our First Team sporting events on Friday and Saturday like soccer, hockey and rugby that we played against Bishops College. “Ryder’s mom, Dune, was in attendance for Saturday’s moment of silence. The school has also started a book of memories, which will be shared with the family in the coming weeks.” Theunissen said although Ryder’s body has not been recovered, the cue to conduct the upcoming memorial service was taken from his family and close peers.

On the day of the incident, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescuers who attended the scene believed the teen did try to swim but unfortunately, he did not manage to stay afloat long enough to be rescued. Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search, there remained no sign of him and it has been eight days since. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the search for the teenager continues. For those who are interested in attending the memorial service they can RSVP via the following link is essential for seating purposes: https://forms.office.com/r/bJDE5aC7AC.