Residents of Wynberg fear yet another local building will be sold to developers after owners of the Wynberg Youth Centre decided to sell the property Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Residents of Wynberg fear yet another local building will be sold to developers after owners of the Wynberg Youth Centre decided to sell the property. The building is currently listed online, with a price tag of R5 million. It is being marketed as a commercial property by Safcom Properties.Community activist and local resident Colin Arendse said residents feared the premises could be sold to a developer. "If you read the advert you can see that is what they want. It has become a growing trend in the area that every empty house or premises gets taken by a developer and demolished for a block of flats. It's a massive problem in the area," he said. Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers' Association chairperson Karen Grid said: "We need youth centres, but also what can you do because the owners of the property are allowed to sell if they want. It’s sad that it’s being sold... we should keep these centres." Karate teacher Abubakr Petersen, who offers classes for youths at the centre, said he was shocked when he heard about the sale.

"I was informed by the owners that the reason why they have decided to sell the building is because it has become too much work for them. They have also argued that no one has been willing to assist them, which is not true because I have personally offered assistance.

"I don’t know what I will do if the building is sold because children from as far as Gugulethu travel to the centre just to practice. If they do decide to build another block of flats it will put strain on our community because we already have a massive problem with traffic in the area,” he said.

Safcom Properties said they are unsure of the reasons behind the sale.

Chairperson of the Youth Centre, Joan Reagon, declined to give details about the sale.

"I invite you to come to our meeting on Wednesday and we will be able to give a full report on why we decided to sell. The people have never bothered with this centre. Now, all of a sudden, they are making something of this. It’s so sad," she said.

