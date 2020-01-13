The building is currently listed online, with a price tag of R5 million. It is being marketed as a commercial property by Safcom Properties.Community activist and local resident Colin Arendse said residents feared the premises could be sold to a developer.
"If you read the advert you can see that is what they want. It has become a growing trend in the area that every empty house or premises gets taken by a developer and demolished for a block of flats. It's a massive problem in the area," he said.
Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers' Association chairperson Karen Grid said: "We need youth centres, but also what can you do because the owners of the property are allowed to sell if they want. It’s sad that it’s being sold... we should keep these centres."
Karate teacher Abubakr Petersen, who offers classes for youths at the centre, said he was shocked when he heard about the sale.