Wynberg residents shocked at the killing of an ‘Intruder’ during a home invasion

Cape Town - The killing of an alleged intruder accused of breaking into a Wynberg home has left residents shocked. Police were called to the residence in Mission Road yesterday, after the suspect was gunned down.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said: “Wynberg police registered murder and house robbery cases for investigation following an incident in Mission Road, Wynberg, on Monday morning. According to reports, police members attended the crime scene where they found an unknown male with a gunshot wound to his chest. The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation. No arrests have been made.” Ward councillor, Carmen Siebritz, said she had called the homeowners after hearing about the incident. “I reached out to them but they were in such a state, the wife was very traumatised, she couldn’t speak properly because at the time the police were still busy processing the scene.”

Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Shamila Nicholson, said yesterday that they didn’t have the full details about what had transpired. “The investigation is still being done, we don’t have all the feedback from Saps regarding it. All that we know is that it was an intruder. “We don’t know who shot him. “We are shocked by this incident. This is not something that happens in Wynberg, the last shooting we had was at the taxi rank.” When the Cape Argus approached the homeowners yesterday, they said they were not speaking to the media.

Siebritz said they were working on addressing the increased incidence of crime in the ward. “This is something I have been addressing on an ongoing basis. I have addressed it with the CPF and the law enforcement when it comes to our municipal infrastructure and other stolen things. “Just last week, not in Mission Road but quite close by, we received 16 additional law enforcement officers who will be able to clamp-down on the theft of infrastructure.

“There is a shortage of staff in Wynberg and we only have one van patrolling the area. She added: “Saps need to account as to why there is a lack of services there, if any, and why they only have one van in our sector and law enforcement needs to account on the damage to the infrastructure.” “In my opinion, the increase in crime came about since Covid. A lot of people came to occupy the area, but I am not blaming this solely on them. We have Bonnytoun, then we have ordinary street people from all over the show, some from as far as the Northern Cape. I’ve spoken to them during social assistance.