Waterloo Green in Wynberg. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Residents in Wynberg are up in arms about how much litter there is in the area, especially around the main road, where many taxis and informal traders are found. This is according to the chairperson for the Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association, Karen Gird.

“Due to Wynberg being such a big transport hub, there is constant activity, so when people walk through the main road, they sometimes just throw their papers and rubbish on the ground,” she said.

“We have open land where people just dump things everywhere and there are also social issues that arise from this, as sometimes people even scratch in the dirt, spreading it further,”

Wynberg ward councillor Elizabeth Brunette said that the Wynberg public transport interchange is one of the busiest in the metro, with 100000 people passing through every day, which largely contributes to the litter in the area.

“Illegal traders and informal traders, who expand their trading space, also leave a mess when they pack up every day, although bins are provided for informal traders with permits,” she said.

“The City’s Solid Waste Cleansing department cleans the streets and public spaces in the Wynberg central business district (CBD), solid waste collectors operate daily in the area and collect bins from properties at least once a week, depending on their collection requirements.”

She said that in June, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato accompanied her on a walkabout in the Wynberg CBD and, thereafter, he undertook the task of ensuring that Wynberg would receive a unit of law enforcement officers this financial year.

“He also declared that Wynberg CBD would be a Mayor’s Urban Regeneration Project (MURP), with the inaugural meeting of the Wynberg MURP taking place this week,” she said.

She said that a few businesses have also complained about the litter in the area.

“Businesses and property owners are encouraged to use the City’s Service Requests website to log service delivery requests or complaints, or call the City’s Public Emergency 24-hour call centre, in the event of a life or property threatening emergency.”

Chairperson for the Wynberg Improvement District Office (WID) Roelou Slabbert said that WID operates in Wynberg all day, six days a week.

