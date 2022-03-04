Xanthea Limberg elected as one of Salga’s three new deputy presidents

Cape Town - Things are looking up again for former DA mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg, who was recently cleared of any wrongdoing following reports that she falsified her qualifications. Limberg has just been elected one of three new deputy presidents of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and will serve in the post for the next five years.

Story continues below Advertisment

In May last year, Limberg’s future looked cloudy at best, when the DA’s federal legal commission said it would be investigating reports that she claimed to have had a degree on her CV, even though she did not actually have one. At the time, the DA was in the spotlight over the veracity of qualifications, after controversy around the qualifications of former DA Western Cape leader and transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, and the then Saldanha mayor Marius Koen. The Salga elections took place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, as Salga’s two-day national conference came to an end on Friday.

The election saw Matjhabeng Local Municipality (Free State) Speaker Bheki Stofile elected as the organisation’s new president. The other two deputy presidents are Buffalo City (Eastern Cape) mayor Xola Phakati and Govan Mbeki Local Municipality (Mpumalanga) mayor Flora Maboa-Boltman. The Western Cape’s representative on Salga’s newly elected national executive committee (NEC) is Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie.

Story continues below Advertisment

In January, when Salga Western Cape appointed a provincial executive committee at its provincial conference in George, Limberg and Rabie were both nominated to the NEC. [email protected] Cape Argus