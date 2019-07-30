Xanthea Limberg

Cape Town - The Mayco member for Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg, is expected to be honoured with the title of Alderman on Wednesday at a full council meeting. She is among 10 councillors who will be honoured at an event hosted by the speaker of the City.

The 32-year old was tasked with ensuring Cape Town’s taps did not run dry during the Cape Town’s worst drought crisis yet.

“I am both honoured and humbled by the conferment, and I remain committed to serving all the residents of our City,” Limberg said.

“The drought was undoubtedly a challenging time, however we have emerged more resilient, and I am more confident than ever that together we can achieve what others might think impossible.”

Limberg studied politics and public policy at UCT and joined the Independent Democrats’ (ID) student body. In 2010 she worked at the ID Western Cape provincial office as a researcher. She then applied to become a councillor.

Limberg admitted that ensuring Cape Town’s taps did not run dry had been enormously challenging and took a toll on her personal life.

“It was a period of great learning that at times required drawing on reserves of personal strength and courage that I’m grateful to have discovered.

“Some lessons are indeed hard won, but the wisdom acquired remains with us for a lifetime,” she said.

The title of Alderman is an honour bestowed on councillors who have served on one or more local government bodies.

The recipients of the title will be given a lapel badge or medal.

