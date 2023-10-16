Young Bonteheuwel mom gunned down in a suspected hit

A relative, who wished not to be named, said 19-year-old Zohira Miller may have had information about her killers.

“I stand corrected, but I think they killed her because she knew some kind of information. Sadly, she didn’t say whether she had been threatened before the day she was killed,” said the relative.

“She kept all she knew to herself and she probably didn’t think she would be killed by anyone. She had been rejected by her own family and was living with her in-laws and her 4-year-old child, who is now left without a mom.”

Miller was attacked in Jakkalsvlei Avenue on Friday around 6am.