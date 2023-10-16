Young Bonteheuwel mom gunned down in a suspected hit

Cape Town - A young mother was gunned down in a suspected hit in Bonteheuwel on Friday.
A relative, who wished not to be named, said 19-year-old Zohira Miller may have had information about her killers.
“I stand corrected, but I think they killed her because she knew some kind of information. Sadly, she didn’t say whether she had been threatened before the day she was killed,” said the relative.
“She kept all she knew to herself and she probably didn’t think she would be killed by anyone. She had been rejected by her own family and was living with her in-laws and her 4-year-old child, who is now left without a mom.”
Miller was attacked in Jakkalsvlei Avenue on Friday around 6am.
The unidentified shooters shot her in the head. Pictures of her lifeless body went viral on social media.
Local councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “It is believed three young males shot her, then ran through the nearby open field towards the Metropolitan sports field. Two of the individuals were wearing black tops and the other a cream coloured hoodie. All three are wearing dark bottoms.
“Anyone with any information is encouraged to immediately call 021 480 7700.”
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed Bishop Lavis police were investigating a murder case following the shooting incident.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the is requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.