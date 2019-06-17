Logan Liesse, a hospitality graduate from The Private Hotel School, among 7 other young SA chefs into the semi-finals of San Pellegrino Young Chef 2020. Picture: Cavalli Estate restaurant/Twitter

Cape Town - A 21-year-old Gordons Bay resident has been selected as one of 10 semi-finalists in the African and Middle Eastern region to compete in an international culinary competition. Logan Liesse, a hospitality graduate from The Private Hotel School in Stellenbosch, has been chosen with seven other young South African chefs to go through to the semi-finals of the San Pellegrino Young Chef 2020 Edition competition.

She is among 135 semi-finalists from 50 countries. “I and the other semi-finalists from the African and Middle Eastern region still need to be told exactly when we’ll be competing with each other, but we’ll have to make our signature dishes.

“The venue will be in Africa or the Middle East,” Liesse said.

Young chef Logan Liesse with her mentor, chef Michael Deg. Picture: Supplied

She said she had been encouraged to enter the competition by her mentor, Michael Deg, executive chef of the Cavalli Estate restaurant near Somerset West, where she did her internship.

“After my in-service training I was offered a permanent position and I’m now working as the head of starters at the restaurant,” she said.

“To enter the competition, I needed to send pictures of my signature dish: semi-cooked sea bass.”

Winners of the regional finals will compete at the grand finale in Milan, Italy in June 2020.

So pleased to announce that our very own Logan Liesse has been chosen, with seven other young South African chefs, to go through to the semi-finals of the #SanPellegrinoYoungChef 2020 Edition competition. See below for the full article on the front page of today’s @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/0lhwbvxE3H — Cavalli Estate (@cavalliestate) June 14, 2019

