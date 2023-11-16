Young Cape men urged to apply for Chrysalis Academy before deadline

Cape Town - Young men across the Western Cape, between the ages of 18 and 25, have until tomorrow before applications for the new intake at the Chrysalis Academy close. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has urged young men that “if they haven’t done so yet”, to submit their applications so that they do not miss out on the opportunity.

Applications for the 24 ALPHA (Males) course opened on October 16 and will close on November 17. This is for the May 2024 intake, and interviews will be conducted in February 2024. Allen said that there are clear criteria that have to be met in order to be considered for this course. These include: applicants must be male between 18 and 25 years old

have passed at least Grade 9/Standard 7 in a mainstream school

not be in employment education or training

have no criminal record

resident of the Western Cape. Interested parties should visit www.chrysalisacademy.org.za to obtain application forms.

Once completed, all application forms and supporting documents should be sent to appl[email protected] on or before the closing date. Further information can also be obtained by dialling 021 712 1023. Furthermore, for the 24 BRAVO (Female) course, women will be able to apply from February 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024.

The Chrysalis Academy is an initiative of the Western Cape government and the academy has seen more than 10 000 graduates since 2000. The course consists of various phases, and among others, the students will receive training in first aid, basic cookery, security training, peace officer, welding, office administration and electrical circuitry. The programme commences with an induction, personal mastery, emotional intelligence, leadership, diversity, inclusion, drilling and fitness.

Along with this, there is also a curriculum in healthy living, environmental awareness and conflict management, which is all done in an effort to develop important life skills. “The programme is truly empowering and has changed the lives of thousands of young people already. “Upon completion of the course, graduates are also offered a 12-month employment opportunity through our Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and are placed in various entities.