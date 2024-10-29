Young hikers triumph at Maclear’s Beacon Challenge

Cape Town - Young adventurers from Cape Town successfully completed the 2024 Maclear’s Beacon Hiking Challenge, showcasing teamwork and environmental awareness while conquering one of Table Mountain's toughest routes. Organised by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, the event not only tested the 55 participants' physical endurance, but also fostered a deep appreciation for nature and environmental stewardship.

As they reached the summit at the weekend, the hikers celebrated their achievements and the invaluable lessons learned along the way. Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said the final hike was a challenging test of physical endurance. “Throughout their training, participants learned essential hiking rules, practiced teamwork and engaged in educational activities that tested their knowledge of nature.

“During Saturday’s hike, teams competed through a points system that rewarded them for keeping their snack pack litter, picking up litter along the route and correctly answering nature-based questions. “This hiking challenge goes beyond the physical feat of climbing Table Mountain. It’s about fostering a love for the outdoors, encouraging teamwork and teaching our youth the importance of taking care of the environment. “We are immensely proud of all the participants and their dedication and we celebrate their incredible achievements,” Van der Ross said.

A prize ceremony followed the hike. First, second, and third-place teams were awarded certificates and trophies while all participants received medals as well as City-branded backpacks to prepare them for future outdoor adventures. In first place was Taio Van Der Ross and Malachi Zana from Ottery; second place went to Tyrone Jackson, 18, and Ebrahim Appels, 17, from Westridge; and walking away in third place were Cole Jacobs, 14, and Shaheed Abrahams, 18, from Ottery.

Taio Van Der Ross, 14, said: “We took part in every training hike, pushing ourselves each time. One of the most important lessons I learned was to stick with my partner, Malachi, and respect nature by not littering.” Malachi Zana, 14, said “I’d do it again in a heartbeat. I made new friends, had so much fun, and felt a real peace up on the mountain. Winning first place made all the effort worthwhile.” Nadeen Martin, 24, from Ottery, who participated as a marshal said: “The hike was a great experience, both going up and coming down. Some found it tough, while others completed it with flying colours. I learned that the key is to walk at your own pace – take your time, and you’ll get there.”