Ayakha Qhomfo

Cape Town - A 15-year-old karate champion from Gugulethu is limbering up for the Japan Shotokan Karate association (JSKA) world karate championship, to be held in Germany next year. The teenager, Ayakha Qhomfo, has an impressive array of accolades and belts to her name, and her journey is proof that greatness can be achieved at any point in life.

This multi-talented youngster has, in nine years, won 28 medals of which 16 are gold, four silver and eight bronze.

In September last year, she brought home three gold and two bronze medals from Russia, from this global karate championship which features competitors from more than 20 countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Scotland, Russia and India.

“My karate journey was initiated by my dad, my preschool has traditional sports that I didn’t have an interest in so he put me in karate.”

“I was younger, it was fun and I watched quite a few action movies, I guess that’s what inspired me. What I realised about karate, as I grew older, was that I loved the kata and how the art is an overall stress reliever,” she said.

“Karate was one of those exotic sports, that most people did not turn to, but chose the more common ones like soccer and netball. I just wanted to do something different from anyone else. Also the values that you get to learn from karate, the physicality, discipline and the competitive edge.”

She said her ambition was to prove to young girls that international success is within their grasp when you dedicate yourself to your talent. She said she was determined to complete internationally until she reaches the age of 30.

Qhomfo has several community outreach programmes from various communities around Cape Town, where she interacts and inspires more than 200 young kids.

“Being able to represent my club and the country just makes me proud of myself. I feel honoured, as a young black girl, to have received so many awards at my tender age,” she said.

[email protected]