Young man killed, 3 people wounded in Tafelsig street shooting

Taaieeque Williams died and three more were wounded after gunmen opened fire in Piketberg Street during a random shooting spree.

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident in Tafelsig that left a 19-year-old man dead and others wounded.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said reports were that Williams was walking in the street when a group of men accosted him and opened fire, fatally wounding him. He died on the scene.

Pojie said the assailants further opened fire randomly and hit three young men (between the ages of 15 and 21) who were in the street at the time. The trio were transported to hospital privately, he said.

Pojie said the Mitchells Plain police were investigating a case of murder as well as three attempted murder cases.