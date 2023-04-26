Independent Online
Young man killed, 3 people wounded in Tafelsig street shooting

Taaieeque Williams died after gunmen opened fire in Piketberg Street

Taaieeque Williams died after gunmen opened fire in Piketberg Street

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident in Tafelsig that left a 19-year-old man dead and others wounded.

Taaieeque Williams died and three more were wounded after gunmen opened fire in Piketberg Street during a random shooting spree.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said reports were that Williams was walking in the street when a group of men accosted him and opened fire, fatally wounding him. He died on the scene.

Pojie said the assailants further opened fire randomly and hit three young men (between the ages of 15 and 21) who were in the street at the time. The trio were transported to hospital privately, he said.

Pojie said the Mitchells Plain police were investigating a case of murder as well as three attempted murder cases.

He said no arrests had yet been made.

Cape Argus



