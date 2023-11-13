Young man’s body recovered from Silvermine Dam after drowning

Cape Town – Silvermine Dam will remain closed until further notice after the body of a 25-year-old man was retrieved from the dam when he drowned on Sunday afternoon. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that a number of emergency response services kicked into action after Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) sounded the alarm of a drowning in progress at around midday.

Bystanders had approached TMNP rangers, who then alerted the City of Cape Town (CoCT) 107 control. “During a search operation a Police K9 Search and Rescue Team onboard an NSRI rescue craft located a scent. “Police divers were deployed to dive search and the body of the 25-year-old local man was located and recovered,” the NSRI said.

“The man had reportedly been swimming across the dam when it appears, according to eye-witness reports, that he suddenly disappeared under the water. “He was with friends at the dam.” TMNP Park Manager, Megan Taplin confirmed the incident: "The body was retrieved by the SAPS diving unit with assistance of an NSRI vessel. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time."

The NSRI said the deceased had been taken into the care of Western Cape health forensic pathology services, and also shared their condolences to his family and friends. “All efforts are concentrated on family and those affected by this sad incident.” TMNP meanwhile advised visitors that the Silvermine Dam is currently closed to the public until further notice due to the drowning incident.