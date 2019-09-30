Young men in Langa step up and march to protect women









Young men have taken to the streets of Langa, hoping to raise awareness and end gender-based violence in their community. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku/Cape Argus Cape Town - Young men have taken to the streets of Langa, hoping to raise awareness and end gender-based violence in their community. While the latest crime statistics show a slight decrease in the number of crimes compared to the last financial year in Langa, the young men said they were determined to save more lives. Langa’s police station recorded 116 sexual offences for the year ended March 31, compared to 132 offences for the previous year. Sexual offence cases decreased by eight, rapes by three, sexual assaults by three and attempted sexual assault cases also by three. Contact sexual offences increased by a single case. However, Siyabonga Khusela, co-founder of #LangaForMen, said they wanted to save more lives by spreading sexual education to young boys and men.

“We’re all cognisant that gender- based violence is solely based on the fact that the majority of the women are suffering and in pain because of men. We haven’t conducted through thorough research yet, however, through our observations and hypotheses, men are the dominating population that executes gender-based violence,” Khusela said.

Khusela said more education was needed to “conscientise” more men and especially young boys about gender violence and its implications, from a tender age.

Anele Gqasana from Langa Community Advice Services said: “We can’t lose another woman’s life. The government has failed to protect women against us perpetrators, but it’s now for us again to stand up and fight this battle to protect and ensure women and children are safe.

“As a man, take responsibility of what’s happening and be willing to fight against it.”

Ward 51 councillor Nomtha Dilima said these campaigns should start at home, where parents must treat all children as equals.

