While the latest crime statistics show a slight decrease in the number of crimes compared to the last financial year in Langa, the young men said they were determined to save more lives.
Langa’s police station recorded 116 sexual offences for the year ended March 31, compared to 132 offences for the previous year.
Sexual offence cases decreased by eight, rapes by three, sexual assaults by three and attempted sexual assault cases also by three. Contact sexual offences increased by a single case.
However, Siyabonga Khusela, co-founder of #LangaForMen, said they wanted to save more lives by spreading sexual education to young boys and men.