Young nurse doing all she can to help school children and families in rural areas

Cape Town - Zinhle Ndlovu is a 29-year-old nurse from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal who has done exceptional work to help learners and families in the area. She established the Sinomusa Sonke Foundation in 2018 out of her own pocket and has grown it ever since. Ndlovu grew up in rural Nkandla and from a polygamous family. Growing up was not easy for her and she wanted to help children who grew up under the same circumstances that she did.

“The mission is to help and encourage the kids to not let your circumstances block your future. Life is not easy, but education changes everything, and I want to keep every child at school,” she said. She started the foundation with the help of her brother, Smanga Mhlongo, who is a teaching assistant and helps with collections and deliveries of donations. The foundation donates school shoes, uniforms, toiletries and non-perishables to communities that really struggle with unemployment, poverty and a lack of education.

Ndlovu has received tremendous support from her friends, family and her work family at Netcare Kingsway Hospital, including doctors, nurses and physiotherapists who have all helped with donations. Annatjie Demetriou, general manager of Netcare Kingsway Hospital, says that having Sr Ndlovu as part of the Netcare family is what makes all the difference when it comes to providing the quality of care for which the group is known. “Great nursing is about more than knowledge and practical skills – it is about a genuine passion for caring for others and actively making a meaningful difference in their lives wherever possible,” comments Demetriou.

Ndlovu also adds that the support from the schools she has helped so far has been overwhelming and she wants to continue to help in anyway possible. Individuals interested in assisting with the initiative can contact Sr Ndlovu on 072 067 5560. The foundation also accepts donations of pre-loved and non-perishable food items which will be supplied to families in need. With winter around the corner, they are keen to collect warmer clothes and blankets. [email protected]