Cape Town - Forty-six young South African leaders were chosen to represent their country and participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship exchange programme in the US. Fourteen of the fellows chosen for the exchange programme, in partnership with the US embassy and consulate, are from Cape Town and will be leaving for the US today where they will attend a seven-week leadership institute.

Acting Consulate-General Ellen Masi said the fellowship exchange programme came about “because the African continent has tremendous talent and opportunities”. The programme focuses on young people between the ages of 25 and 30, and African citizens who are involved in civic leadership, public management entrepreneurship and business.

The programme was named in honour of Nelson Mandela in 2014, and is considered as the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali).

“We chose people who were already demonstrating leadership, committed to growing, and interested in sharing their knowledge.

“The fellows will participate in various discussion classes at the United States universities,” said Masi, adding the fellows will learn how to think strategically about achieving their goals. They will also learn how to network and develop opportunities for partnership.

Founder of Youngpreneur Media, Indira Tsengiwe said: “I believe that the true value of the fellowship is the exposure to other young leaders across the continent.

“If we are able to establish true fellowship at this stage of our careers and build a camaraderie among ourselves, then it can help develop a culture where we feel empowered by our African association. The future of this continent is not just bright, but certain.”

Tsengiwe said she hoped to learn about systems of operations that can enable innovation within the company.

“I hope to be exposed to new ways of thinking and implementation to encourage real growth in a company. On the personal side, I have already discovered that true diversity means over and above what I have been exposed to.”

