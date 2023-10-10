Young woman murdered by ‘stalker’ on her 21st birthday in Lutzville

Cape Town - A young woman was murdered on her 21st birthday, allegedly by a man who was obsessed with her. Calvin Cloete, 38, her ex-boyfriend sent a chilling message to Carmen Gouws’s family on Friday to tell them he would send them a gift they would never forget. On Saturday, Gouws’s body was found on a field in Lutzville.

The Lutzville family said they didn’t know at the time that Gouws would turn up dead. Family friend Sarah Bakamela-Ngema told the Cape Argus, Gouws had some peace of mind for the three years Cloete was jailed for stabbing her. “This man was obsessed with Carmen since she was in Grade 8. The child had to drop out of school because she was scared,” she said.

“She thought that after giving in to his advances, he would stop being aggressive, but he continued abusing her. He stabbed her, and the family opened a case. He served three years, and he was released three weeks ago.” Bakamela-Ngema said when Gouws heard that Cloete was to be released, she tried to kill herself. “He came out and went to the family and asked for forgiveness, and said he had changed. In the three weeks, he would sit at the corner and observe the house where Carmen lived, even at night. The family didn’t think something would happen. And then on Friday, the family received a message that said on Saturday he was going to give the family a gift they will never forget.”

Bakamela-Ngema said Gouws was raped and killed with an axe. “She had head, face and body injuries. She was also beaten up.” The perpetrator’s bloody clothes were left at the scene. “How many women have to die at the hands of men? I’m still hurting. I have to keep myself together for the family. I don’t know what I would have done if I saw the suspect.

“She was a quiet young lady who helped out the family, and now they are struggling and don’t know what to do about the funeral. We would like to ask for donations for the funeral.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Lutzville detectives were investigating a murder case. “The body of a 21-year-old female was found on an open field with an open wound to the back of her head. The circumstances are under investigation. We can confirm that a male suspect was arrested and will appear in court once he has been charged.”