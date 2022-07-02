Young woman using her NPO to help make a difference in disadvantaged Cape communities

Cape Town - Rayleigh van der Merwe is helping to make a difference in the lives of people living in communities like Lavender Hill, Pelican Park and Lotus River. Through her NPO, Love Hope Faith Restoring Humanity, which started as a feeding scheme in 2020, she is now assisting communities through several initiatives.

Story continues below Advertisement

From feeding 100 people a week, Love Hope Faith is now feeding over “3 000 bellies“. “We’re not just a soup kitchen. We help fire victims. We collect pre-loved goods and clothing and distribute to the needy. We assist with school uniforms and stationery,” she said. Van der Merwe said that she started the NPO as a response to the difficult circumstances that she grew up in.

“I come from a background growing up with a single mom where we had to rely on love, hope and faith, hence the name of the organisation. This organisation is run by a small group of hard-working dedicated individuals (volunteers) who have pure intentions and are here for the same goal... to serve with a smile,” she said. She added that despite her efforts and those of her team, she knows that what she wants to achieve to make a difference in the world is only possible through “just one act of kindness”. Her initiatives included a toiletry drive to help young boys stay off the streets and away from negative influences, and to support them in their silent suffering.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Working closely with the communities, we see on a daily basis how we lose our young boys to gangsters and to drugs. Our boys are suffering in silence. Statistics have proved 85% of suicide cases are among boys. Everyone is collecting sanitary towels for girls, but do we do enough for our boys?” she said. Van der Merwe continues to be an inspiration for helping communities who need assistance, and believes that people can come together to inspire others. [email protected]