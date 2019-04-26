Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairman Ashraf Allie, Western Province Cricket chief executive Nabeal Dien, businessmen Punit Balan and Robert Zive, with youth players Carl Damon and Sherwin May. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A Cape Flats cricket club's endeavour, to take 14 of its youth players on a tour to England, received a R50000 boost. Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club are raising funds to embark on a sports tour abroad. The club was approached last year by John Barclay, director of Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation in the UK, after he read a Cape Argus article about the young cricketers and their dream to visit his country.

Soon after, Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairman Ashraf Allie went in search of assistance.

On Thursday Punit Balan, whose company co-sponsored the Cape Cobras, said his company would give Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club R50000.

At a media briefing at the PC Newlands Cricket Grounds, Balan said young cricketers, like Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club players from disadvantaged communities, deserved support as they could eventually become players for their country.

Allie said the club had endured difficulties. But things started to happen when Fish Rite became its title sponsor and kitted out the entire club, including its women's team.

“The biggest goal we set was that we want to be one of the best clubs in the country. It is through humility that we are here today to share our achievements,” he said.

The tour will be a learning curve for the players as they will experience different cultures, he said.

They leave for London on June 14 and are scheduled for a 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match featuring South Africa.

They will play a series of matches with various clubs during their stay. Islamic Relief South Africa and Western Province Cricket Association are official partners of the tour.

“Stories we hear from the Cape Flats are always negative, involving drugs and gangsterism - and sport is such a great way to break these boundaries,” said Islamic Relief head of communications Shanaaz Ebrahim.

To donate towards the initiative, visit https://crowdfund.islamic-relief.org.za/

