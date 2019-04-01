Today is the last day to enter one of the city’s biggest outdoor events for the whole family, the Cape Town Big Walk. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Today is the last day to enter one of the city’s biggest outdoor events for the whole family. Entries for the Cape Town Big Walk before close at 11pm tonight. The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O” takes place on Sunday and promises to be another event packed with wholesome fun.

The convener of the event, Dr Elias Parker, revealed that more than 10000 entries had been received, but said he was certain the number would increase.

“We did a count last week on Thursday and we are still far from our 20000 target, but we are expecting to see a surge in entries because people got paid. It’s been a great experience once again. We beefed up our marketing but we still had many challenges, like financial constraints,” Parker said.

Entry costs R40. The event, which includes a fun run for the first time, also gives back to the community.

Some of the proceeds go towards worthy beneficiaries - PinkDrive, Manenberg People Centre, The Children’s Hospital Trust and Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre.

“Some of our beneficiaries are dealing with many plights in our communities, and that R40 can be used to make a significant impact,” Parker said.

He had previously said that while people might think the R40 to enter was a small amount, the money all added up, and helped the beneficiaries.

“It’s not just about the event. ­People will be making an impact in the lives of the downtrodden, and these are the people who matter most to us,” Parker said.

“I want to encourage people to support us and make sure everyone enters. There are also many things to win,” he said.

This year’s race will have free cold drinks, and prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles.

Enter at Tekkie Town stores and tickets can be bought at Webtickets.

