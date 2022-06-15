Youth Day events will commemorate June 16 student uprising

Cape Town - Several Youth Day events are expected to bring to the fore the spirited activism and solidarity that marked June 16, 1976. Fight Inequality Alliance SA national co-ordinator Wafaa Abdurahman said a number of activist groups are involved in the event – to highlight the struggle against apartheid and its unjust laws – at Livingstone High School in Claremont.

Organisers say building solidarity across borders remains an integral part of the struggle for liberation, with the event drawing links to the struggles of Palestinian youth. “This is an important event at a time where youth unemployment in SA is at its highest. “Like the youth of '76 felt that they had to take up the baton and fight for their own liberation, it’s time for the current youth to take a stand and show that they are not happy with the status quo,” Abdurahman said.

The programme will also include discussions and cultural events, including an art workshop. International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) Africa will host a festival at the Albert Luthuli Plaza, near the Civic Centre, Cape Town CBD. IPYG regional co-ordinator Chipo Magombo said the festival will kick off with a marketplace.

“The stalls, in addition to fun and games, will showcase educational material pertaining to the contributions of youth in their efforts towards peace and security in South Africa and the world.” Following speeches, participants will march in memory of those who fought for peace, education, religious freedom, and against the apartheid regime. “The festival will bring together young people from the Western Cape to commemorate, celebrate and raise awareness of the effects of gender-based violence, femicide, and gangsterism on youth and the need for peace and security,” Magombo said.

The IPYG will provide transportation to and from the venue for any school or youth organisation with between 30-60 people/learners. Contact [email protected], or call 0769637925 for more information. Meanwhile, Al Jama-ah will host a number of nationwide commemorative events, with the Cape Town leg to take place in Bokmakierie/Hazendal, and for the Pelican Park/New Horizons and Eagle Park community.

