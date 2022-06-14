Youth Day: SU Social Justice Walk aims to bring full inclusivity

Cape Town - This Youth Day, the Stellenbosch University (SU) community will walk along the scenic, historic “Journey of Hope and Healing” route in an effort to clear out student debt to realise full inclusivity. #Action4Inclusion Social Justice Walk forms part of an annual fund-raising campaign, Bridge the Gap, allowing all to support students who possess the necessary aptitude but lack the financial help.

The Law Trust Chair in Social Justice, the Student Representative Council (SRC) and the Division Development and Alumni Relations (DAR), in partnership with Visit Stellenbosch, invite the public to take part in the initiative. SU rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Stellenbosch municipal manager Geraldine Mettler will participate in this year’s walk, with the programme concluding with a keynote address by former public protector and current SU Law Trust Chair in Social Justice, Professor Thuli Madonsela. The route to be taken on Youth Day, June 16, will cover 16km of the tourist attraction “Journey of Hope and Healing" and will go from Stellenbosch via the old Helshoogte Pass to Pniel.

SU said it hopes the event will reignite interest in the underdeveloped area of Dwarsrivier Valley, which boasts history, culture and biodiversity. #Action4Inclusion co-ordinator Thembalethu Seyisi said the Social Justice Walks started three years ago and aims to shed light on the country’s turbulent history and current social justice issues. “The funds raised via #Action4Inclusion are used to support students who cannot register for the next academic year owing to outstanding fees, as well as graduates who cannot access their academic records upon graduation, thereby hampering their capacity to contribute to a talented workforce.”

The target is determined by how many students approach the university for financial assistance every year. Madonsela said: “Through the #Action4Inclusion campaign we seek to ensure academic inclusion of all our students by helping them clear their debt. I firmly believe that a lack of funding should not inhibit success, and access to education should not be dependent on wealth. “As a society, we have to make an effort to invest in social justice. It starts with giving a fair start to every child and every young person regardless of their race, gender and socio-economic status.”

