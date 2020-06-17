Youth discuss Climate Justice Charter to fight climate crisis

Cape Town - Youth activists and climate scientists discussed their Climate Justice Charter (CJC) visions on Tuesday, during an online assembly, which are drafted laws aiming address the root causes of the climate crisis.

SA Food Sovereignty Campaign activist and Co-operative and Policy Alternative Centre (Copac) board chairperson Vishwas Satgar said: “The CJC comes from years of campaigning and discussions on what should be implemented in such a charter. Climate justice will allow us to take society towards a destination that believes in fundamental transformation.”

All organisations which participated in the process of the draft charter discussed it in recent months for more endorsements. The charter is currently in its finalisation process and it is expected to be issued at the end of this month. A national register of endorsements are built up by Copac and will be handed over to Parliament in October.

Bob Scholes, Wits University professor of systems ecology at the Global Change Institute, said: “South Africa has a pivotal role in taking action towards the global climate crisis because it’s also a fossil fuel country. The example set in this country could also potentially influence the rest of the world.

“Changes towards the average change of weather are caused by humans and South Africa is a hot spot towards this due to its lower placement.’’