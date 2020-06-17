Youth discuss Climate Justice Charter to fight climate crisis
SA Food Sovereignty Campaign activist and Co-operative and Policy Alternative Centre (Copac) board chairperson Vishwas Satgar said: “The CJC comes from years of campaigning and discussions on what should be implemented in such a charter. Climate justice will allow us to take society towards a destination that believes in fundamental transformation.”
All organisations which participated in the process of the draft charter discussed it in recent months for more endorsements. The charter is currently in its finalisation process and it is expected to be issued at the end of this month. A national register of endorsements are built up by Copac and will be handed over to Parliament in October.
Bob Scholes, Wits University professor of systems ecology at the Global Change Institute, said: “South Africa has a pivotal role in taking action towards the global climate crisis because it’s also a fossil fuel country. The example set in this country could also potentially influence the rest of the world.
“Changes towards the average change of weather are caused by humans and South Africa is a hot spot towards this due to its lower placement.’’
Wits professor of climatology at the institute, Francois Engelbrecht, said: “Our region is likely to become generally dry during extreme events and is likely to have a recurrence of more frequent droughts. The drought that occurred in the province was an example of the impact it can have.”
Engelbrecht said the likelihood of drought occurring in Cape Town will be three times higher and this continues to increase as we go by.
Global Justice Now UK head of policy Dorothy Guerrero said: “The Covid-19 pandemic occurred on top of the climate crisis emergency. When linking the pandemic with the problem of mother nature, there may be a vaccine eventually but we still need to find an appropriate solution to the climate crisis.”@Sukainaish
Cape Argus