Youth 'feel there is no plan to help women' when it comes to combating GBV

Cape Town - The attacks on women and children in the country have continued unabated, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his most recent address to the nation, to liken them to a pandemic. On social media young people, both male and female, have vented their anger and frustration at the response from government, and specifically from the president, to gender-based violence (GBV). While addressing the nation Ramaphosa read out the names of young women and children who had lost their lives. He said the government would make R1.6 billion available to help the country fight against GBV. Zuko Mndayi, from Khayelitsha, said: “While we appreciate the strides made by the government; like the GBV Hotline and the court infrastructure, we remain concerned that the president made the same announcements he made in 2019. “He, however, has not revealed any progress with the plan (to counter GBV), or even given just a brief outline of how such funds have made an impact in the fight against GBV.”

Mercy Dube, from Philippi, said: “Yes, we have to stand in solidarity with women who have passed on. I feel there is no plan to help women. We need a strong action plan to counter these horrid attacks against women. We need a fair and just justice system and better security for vulnerable women.”

Nolubabalo Bulana, from Vrygrond, said: “Nothing has changed since last year. There is no action; we only hear these speeches about how sad and dire the situation is, yet there is no way forward. There is no tangible solution. I don’t understand how he (president) is always shocked by the high rates of femicide in the country; things are getting worse. The country needs to come to a standstill, if that is what it will take”.

Avuzwa Ngubo, from Cape Town, said: “If the president can liken femicide to a pandemic then can we please see the government respond to GBV with the same vigour as they did to Covid-19. The mortality rate for women and childrensomething needs to happen now to put an end to that”.

Naomi Betana, from Witzenberg, said: “According to me, he didn’t say anything new. He didn’t say anything that would make us as women jump up and say, ‘Hey, here is a victory’. We are under lockdown, yet we still lack shelters, there are still huge gaps in the legislation.

“If they could have passed labour directives to benefit the factory owners, the state could have done much better around GBV legislation.”

