Youth group strives to assist the homeless this winter with a blanket drive

Cape Town - The Pentecostal Evangelical Church (PEC) Youth, of Retreat, aims to make a difference this Youth Month, with a blanket drive on June 16. The group will be handing out donations received on Youth day to those living on the streets in the Southern Suburbs. This includes blankets, non perishables, clothing and toiletries.

To raise awareness for the blanket drive and to receive donations, the youth group will sleep out in the streets on June 15, from 4pm to 10.30pm, and invites members of the public to join them for the demonstration, on the corner of Rosmead and Wetton Road. Youth leader Storm Arnold said everyone had something to share and the group attested to this by equipping themselves to assist the less fortunate – through soup kitchens, raising funds or raising awareness to aid the less fortunate in communities. “The group’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives that need it most, by encouraging youth members and the public to give back to the community. We face many challenges, but we always make a difference and succeed,” said Arnold.