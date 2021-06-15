Youth group strives to assist the homeless this winter with a blanket drive
Cape Town - The Pentecostal Evangelical Church (PEC) Youth, of Retreat, aims to make a difference this Youth Month, with a blanket drive on June 16.
The group will be handing out donations received on Youth day to those living on the streets in the Southern Suburbs. This includes blankets, non perishables, clothing and toiletries.
To raise awareness for the blanket drive and to receive donations, the youth group will sleep out in the streets on June 15, from 4pm to 10.30pm, and invites members of the public to join them for the demonstration, on the corner of Rosmead and Wetton Road.
Youth leader Storm Arnold said everyone had something to share and the group attested to this by equipping themselves to assist the less fortunate – through soup kitchens, raising funds or raising awareness to aid the less fortunate in communities.
“The group’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives that need it most, by encouraging youth members and the public to give back to the community. We face many challenges, but we always make a difference and succeed,” said Arnold.
Arnold said the youth group aims to service and assist the community on a regular basis, to uplift the youth and teach them valuable skills – but, to do this, the group was seeking assistance from the public.
“The majority of our projects done in the community are sponsored by PEC youth members themselves and by the church. Now we are in need of public assistance in order to help the less fortunate, at the most basic level – which is our main purpose,” said Arnold.
Anyone interested in donating towards the drive or taking part in the demonstration today can contact PEC Youth of Retreat on 061 874 8591.