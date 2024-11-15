Youth Poetry shines at Cape Argus finals

Cape Town - The Cape Argus Youth Poetry finals celebrated the creativity of young poets, culminating in a thrilling prize-giving ceremony that recognised exceptional talent and artistic expression. The initiative, which kicked off earlier this year, invited budding wordsmiths to express their thoughts and emotions through poetry.

Yesterday’s prize-giving ceremony, held at the Independent Media office in Cape Town, was a testament to the vibrant literary spirit permeating the youth. The Cape Argus was inundated with entries, but only three poets made the final round: Ronan Patterson, 20, Anathi Gongotha, 21 and 29-year-old Andisiwe Makwecana. The finalists presented their poems, addressing themes such as identity, resilience, and hope.

After the judges’ deliberation, Patterson won the first prize and walked away with an Intel Core 13 Notebook, a 6-month introduction to a poetry course with SA Writers College, a R2500 Loot voucher as well as four poetry pieces to be published in the newspaper. His poem called We strive with all our might is based on today’s society as we strive for a rainbow nation. “I’m very happy and relieved, actually. My poem is based on South Africa, how we as young people work hard, but other people don’t see it,” he said.

The second-year BA student in Language and Culture at Stellenbosch University added: “Adults will be able to see life from our perspective, because even high positions in the country are mostly older people.” Gongotha won an Intel Core 13 Notebook and a R2500 Loot voucher, while Makwecana also bagged herself an Intel Core 13 Notebook. Gongotha’s poem I could never hate it is based on his life of living within an informal settlement.

He said: “I feel so happy, I never thought that I would even win. I wrote it as something that I love and forgot about it when I submitted it.” Loot sponsored the prizes to the finalists as part of their continued support in upskilling young people. Meanwhile, in a surprise decision by Independent Media, all of the winners’ poems will be published in the Cape Argus newspaper.

Jade Otto, Deputy Regional Editor for the Western Cape, said they're excited about the poems from the finalists, noting that the pieces share a connection with journalists storytelling. "It is important that your poetry continues to reflect the society that we live in and are surrounded by," she encouraged them.