Girls attending the College of Magic in Claremont are gearing up to give a juggling performance at the college on Youth Day, Sunday, June 16.

Cape Town - Girls attending the College of Magic in Claremont are gearing up to give a juggling performance at the college on Youth Day, Sunday, June 16. Their performance is expected to take place a day after World Juggling Day on June 15.

According to Fazielah Williams, spokesperson for the college, a non-profit organisation, the performance by six girls will form part of their rehearsals for the Children’s Magic Festival, which will take place between June 19-22 at the college.

“The girls who will be performing on Sunday, as a rehearsal for the festival, are really excited because for many of them this will be their first big show,” Williams said.

“The girls are between the ages of 11 and 14, with all of them coming from different walks of life and attending different schools.”

Williams said the girls attended classes at the college every Saturday between 9am and 1pm, learning how to juggle, perform mime, act as clowns, perform card tricks, and make balloon animals, among others.

“It takes them six years to obtain their diploma in magic.”

Williams said the older siblings of some of those enrolled had attended the college, and others had enrolled through community outreach programmes run by the college.

“Every day we have a different school that visits our facility, where we teach them about maths and science using magic.”

The jugglers were coached by Michael Barta, who had been a teacher at the College of Magic college for 30 years.

[email protected]