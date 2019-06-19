A group of young people were honoured in Gugulethu for making a difference. Supplied

Cape Town - Young people who have made a difference in their communities were honoured at a youth event in Gugulethu, Cape Flats. The event was part of continuous efforts by the Gugulethu United Youth Council to foster youth participation in community activities and motivate young people through dialogue.

This event celebrated young people from the township, New Cross Roads and Nyanga East, who have made a significant difference in their lives and those of their peers through sport, arts, culture and education.

The council is an organisation made up of various societies working in Gugulethu and surrounding townships focusing on prevention of youth crime and violence.

It works to provide youth development services ranging from sports, arts and culture, education, employability, psychosocial support and youth leadership.

Nandipha Gcaza said the council was constantly looking for opportunities to empower local young people.

“We have identified several issues affecting young people, ranging from lack of direction, motivation and role models in our community.

“The goal of this event is to motivate and encourage young people who have otherwise resorted to illegal ways of living, to see how other young people succeeded against all odds,” she said.

The event attracted hundreds of young people and parents and included activities and performances from local schools, youth clubs and community centres.

One of the young achievers, Ayanda Sboto, a programmes manager at Future Females, said most young people lacked confidence and self worth, not allowing themselves to pursue the endless opportunities out there.

Also honoured were Athenkosi Nzala and Siphumeze Ramncwana, who run their successful businesses in the area.

[email protected]