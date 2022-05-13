Ysterplaat family says City of Cape Town ignoring their cry for help with illegal dumping

Cape Town - An Ysterplaat family have slammed the City for allegedly ignoring their calls for assistance regarding aggressive vagrants who illegally dump in the area. Resident Palesa Ketsise said that despite the community’s efforts to engage with the City to assist residents, City departments have failed to provide a permanent solution.

Ketsise said that for the past three years her family, as well as neighbours, have begged the City to intervene and remove vagrants who slowly desecrated the area, but to no avail. “The City’s efforts, as small as they are, have exacerbated the problem for us. They offered to clean the area once in a while, but that hasn’t been working, because the next days these guys are back, and they litter everywhere again. They have gotten bolder and more aggressive. We are scared, and living alongside filth.” Ketsise said the community has also asked the City to post a sign stating that the area was a no-dumping zone, but had yet to receive a response.

“What we are asking for, they did in another place, so I don’t understand why they can’t do the same here. Our councillor knows the situation very well, but is not doing anything. I’d like to understand what someone has to do to be helped in this city,” Ketsise said. Brooklyn councillor Fabian Ah-Sing said there was not much he or the City could do, aside from sending out a cleaning crew weekly and directing law enforcement and police to patrol the area. About allegations that it has ignored the residents’ pleas for help, the City said it would look into the particulars of this matter – related to illegal dumping.

Meanwhile, the City’s Law Enforcement said that it was not aware of the issue. [email protected] Cape Argus