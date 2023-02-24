Zackie Achmat moots running for Parliament as independent candidate

Cape Town - Social justice activist and #UniteBehind director Zackie Achmat might very well be an independent candidate for Parliament in the 2024 election – but he cannot say for certain just yet. Despite a campaign poster doing the rounds announcing his candidature as a done deal, yesterday Achmat said in an interview with the Cape Argus that he was still thinking about it.

“I am now involved, along with my day-to-day activist work, in determining if a campaign for Parliament represents the best path forward to resist the criminality, corruption and incompetence. I commit to finalising my decision within the next 30 days or sooner.” Achmat said a group of comrades, activists and members of the community had been asking him to run for Parliament, and his inclination was to run as an independent candidate. He said he had embarked on a listening campaign engaging people from all walks of life and listening to how they felt about what was needed.

“As I always have done, I must listen and speak with a wide group of people to judge this. I have not finalised my decision. However, I have committed to stand based on the advice of my comrades across generations.” He said he was firmly resolved that, no matter his final choice in the matter, he would not give up on what he called “the struggle for a competent state based on the constitutional duty to put the needs of people first”. As to why he was even considering a formal entry into the political arena, Achmat said he was frustrated and angry that the fundamental rights of the people were being trampled on. He added that his generation had fought for more, “and this generation deserves better”.