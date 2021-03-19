Zane Killian was allegedly tracking cellphones of underworld kingpins too

Cape Town - The Bellville Regional Court has denied bail application for Zane Killian, 39, who is accused of being a co-conspirator in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charles Kinnear. Killian, who has been in custody since his arrest two days after the murder in September last year, appeared in court yesterday, where his bid to be freed was turned down. During the proceedings, Magistrate Nonkosi Saba said Killian had failed to prove exceptional circumstances in his bail application and that it would not be in the interests of justice to release him. Zane Killian talking to his father. Picture Sisonke Mlamla According to Saba, Killian has been untrustworthy, based on evidence related to his earnings and his fake qualifications as a private investigator. Saba revealed that Killian allegedly also tracked other people’s cellphones, including senior law enforcement officers in Cape Town, and underworld kingpins.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Killian's case had been postponed to April 15 for further investigation.

Ntabazalila said he (Killian) would appear at the same court. He said the defence had indicated that it intended to launch an urgent bail appeal at the high court.

He said the state would oppose that application.

Ntabazalila said: "The NPA welcomes (yesterday's) decision as it is a step towards ensuring justice for the late Kinnear, but there is still a long way to go as the investigation is continuing."

He said it would be of no use for Killian to apply for bail in a separate matter, in which he was charged with tracking the cellphone of a prominent criminal attorney, William Booth, who survived a hit in April last year.

Before he (Killian) was led away from the courtroom, he was granted an opportunity to talk to his father, Hein, who would not speak to the media.

Kinnear's widow, Nicolette, said her family had been waiting for the decision, and were happy that Killian was not granted bail. However, she said the family had made a decision not to speak about the development of the investigation.

Bishop Lavis Action Community spokesperson Amanda Davids said they were very happy that Killian had been denied bail.

Davids said the community needed more answers.

"Kinnear's family as well as the community lost an icon, and for that, we will not rest until everyone involved in his assassination is brought to book."

Cape Argus