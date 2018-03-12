Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim tried to sell Zara Hector's boyfriend's BMW Z3 to a drug dealer for R400, the case had previously revealed.

Cape Town - Defence lawyers for the two men accused of killing Kuils River mom Zara Hector have closed their case, despite their previous request for delays to call in expert witnesses.

On Monday defence advocate Peter Burgers shocked the court when he said the defence was closing its case.

This is after a two-week delay granted by the court to allow for the defence to conduct its own DNA testing and consult its own experts. The defence team also turned down an opportunity to cross-examine the State’s DNA expert, Warrant Officer Blanche Amy Stubbs.

The matter was postponed to April 18 for closing arguments.

Hector went missing on March 14, 2016 with her boyfriend’s BMW Z3. Her body was found 10 days later in a garage on a farm in Groot Drakenstein.

The accused, Renaldo van Rooyen, 33, and Tawfeeq Ebrahim, 26, were charged with her murder. An autopsy report indicated that Hector had sustained five blows to the head.

Ebrahim admitted he was present when Hector was hit by Van Rooyen and said he helped get rid of the body. Van Rooyen, however, said Hector was already dead when he arrived at the garage.

He said Ebrahim intimidated him into helping to dump the body.

