Zeroing-in on waste and the impending landfill crisis

Cape Town - With many landfills soon to reach full capacity, reducing waste has become a priority not only for the government, but also schools, households and businesses hoping to assist through a range of efforts, including turning food waste into resources and reducing emissions associated with the crowded landfills. In support of the global Zero Waste Week campaign, which kicks off today, the local Green School South Africa is encouraging South Africans to relook at their food consumption, procurement options, food waste opportunities and reduce the use of synthetic materials and plastic packaging.

The school was a “zero-waste-to-landfill” school in Paarl and shared how others could eliminate waste. Green School South Africa co-founder Alba Brandt said households, businesses and other schools could reduce food waste by growing their own produce, buying fresh produce packaging-free, composting and recycling and avoiding food waste. A study by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa found that 10 million tons of food go to waste every year in South Africa, primarily early in the food supply chain, with 70% of this wastage found to be fruit, vegetables and cereals. “Wasted food equals wasted water and energy that were used to produce it. By implementing simple practices, we can divert landfill waste and create net positive effects for the environment, nature and people,” Brandt said.

The City also highlighted progress of its dual efforts to reduce emissions associated with landfill sites and to reduce reliance on Eskom. Mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg said the City's landfill gas well field and flaring system at Vissershok landfill site will begin operations soon while progress is being made to generate electricity from landfill gas at the same site. Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the province was implementing a 100% restriction on organic waste being disposed of in landfills by 2027 for its municipalities to reduce organic waste in landfills.