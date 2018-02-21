Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s State of the Province has been characterized by interventions to avert the province’s drought.

Zille’s 11th State of the Province Address is the penultimate one before the end of the administration’s term in 2019.

“Since 2009 we have been building the capable state in the Western Cape, on the pillars of the rule of the law and accountability. Now in our ninth year in office, these fundamentals of a functional democracy are more crucial than ever,” Zille said.

She said while managing a provincial disaster, declared in May 2017, the provincial government also had to continue delivering on core functions.

“The is a not a normal drought. Hydrologists analysing rainfall records as back as they go have calculated that a severe three-year drought in the Western Cape has .25% chance of occuring,” she said.

Zille’s speech was attended by MPs of the National Assembly, business leaders, religious leaders and other guests.

